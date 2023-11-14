Video shows episode recorded in São Paulo; SSP states that the case can be considered “serious disciplinary transgression”

A young black man was attacked and threatened by an armed man in the north of São Paulo. A military police officer witnessed the scene, but did not intervene. The episode was recorded in front of the Carandiru metro station, on Sunday (Nov 12, 2023), according to the website Bridge Journalism.

The confusion would have started after an alleged robbery attempt. The man kicked the young man, pulled out a gun and ran towards him. He was stopped from shooting by his wife, who stood in front of the young man and shouted asking him to stop.

The scene was monitored by a police officer who was in front of the subway station. People present informed her of the situation, and she simply replied: “Call 190”.

When asked why she didn’t intervene in the situation, the police officer replied that she was off duty. However, the images show the woman armed and wearing a Military Police uniform.

The young man went towards her to ask for help, but the police officer kicked him away.

Armed man threatens young black man and uniformed police officer refuses to help and threatens journalist

pic.twitter.com/6kPeMOAWY0 — Aquiles Marchel Argolo (@Aquiles_Argolo) November 14, 2023

INVESTIGATION

To the Power360The SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat) said it is investigating the case and seeking to identify the professional who appears in the images. The PM’s behavior may be treated as a serious disciplinary offense.

“The SSP informs that the Military Police is investigating the case and is working to identify the person who appears in the images. After investigation, the case can be treated as a serious disciplinary offense, since the omission recorded on video does not comply with society’s expectations, much less with the responsibilities of public security professionals, who must act promptly whenever they witness a crime, whether or not in service”, declared the secretariat in a note.