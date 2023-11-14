Home page politics

From: Anna Laura Müller

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck presented plans for a hydrogen core network in Germany on Tuesday. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Hydrogen is seen as the hope of the energy transition. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck wants to build a core network of almost 10,000 kilometers.

Berlin – Hydrogen is considered a very climate-friendly energy source – at least when green electricity is used in its production. While countries like the USA or China have been investing in green technology for a long time, the infrastructure for this has not yet been built in Germany. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to change that and presented its plans for a so-called hydrogen core network on Tuesday (November 14th). 9,700 kilometers of lines are to be built for the most important connections for the transport of hydrogen. This is intended to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, for example in industry.

Habeck’s plans for the energy transition: hydrogen network like a federal highway

During the presentation, Habeck compared the planned lines in the core network with the network of federal motorways. The lines should extend from north to south and to all federal states. In a further step, further connections will be added that correspond to state, federal or district roads. According to Habeck, the network will be built with an exit capacity of 270 terawatt hours. For the year 2030, demand is currently expected to be between 95 and 130 terawatt hours. The Green politician emphasized that the network was planned for the future. “We now have to build a network for an energy source that is not yet there,” said Habeck.

The private sector is to cover the investment costs of 19.8 billion euros for the core network. However, the federal government steps in with a so-called amortization account. Only a few users of the core network are expected in the first few years. Given the high investment costs, a cost gap will likely arise. This difference is to be temporarily financed by the federal government using the amortization account. The Federal Cabinet wants to decide to set up the account on Wednesday, said Habeck.

Germany should produce 30 to 50 percent of its hydrogen needs itself

The smaller lines that the core network is intended to densify are not yet planned. According to Habeck, the planning for this will begin on Wednesday after the necessary decision by the Federal Cabinet. The Federal Association of the Energy and Water Industry (BDEW) welcomed the initial focus on the core network. However, the association also emphasized that the framework conditions for the connection lines to the customer urgently need to be created. 1.8 million potential hydrogen customers in the industrial and commercial sectors are connected to the gas distribution network. These would not be achieved without smaller, branched services.

According to Habeck’s estimates, Germany will produce 30 to 50 percent of its hydrogen needs itself in the future. The rest would then have to be imported, which should happen via pipelines or in the form of ammonia by ship. The Minister of Economic Affairs also relies on cooperation with African countries such as Namibia and Nigeria. In contrast, almost 100 percent of oil, gas and hard coal would currently have to be introduced, emphasized Habeck.

Existing lines are recycled

The CEO of the transmission system operator FNB Gas, Thomas Gößmann, explained on Tuesday that around 60 percent of existing lines should be used for the almost 10,000 kilometers of lines. When building the core network, infrastructure should be recycled. This also applies to old gas pipelines: “Where natural gas flows today, hydrogen can flow tomorrow,” says Gößmann. The goal is to start construction next year. “The excavators have to roll next year,” says Gößmann. (alm/dpa)