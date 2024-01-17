A 40-year-old American man landed on January 10 at Oslo-Gardermoen airport in Norway. The next day, after being analyzed for hours, he received his curious and bulky luggage: 17 suitcases with a total weight of 250 kilos. Among the belongings were several firearms, such as a 6 mm Remington rifle. and a black powder revolver, and also a notebook with names and addresses of several members of the Norwegian royal family. The man was arrested that same day.

The crime attributed to him, according to the Nordic media V.G., is that of violating Norway's Weapons Law, much stricter than the American one, a crime to which he has pleaded guilty. According to article 190 of the Firearms Act, you must apply for a permit well in advance before entering the Scandinavian country with a weapon. “He acknowledges having violated the law and wants to end the case,” said the American's defense lawyer, Jørund Lægland, according to channel TV 2. The detainee claims that he had planned to spend some time in Norwegian territory dedicating himself to tasks related to the agricultural sector. and that his intention was to request permission for the weapons – which did not carry ammunition, according to local media – once installed. But more curious was his argument for carrying the notebook with the information of the Norwegian royal family. According to the arrested person – whose name has not been revealed – it is due to his intention to marry Princess Ingrid Alexandra, granddaughter of Kings Harald and Sonia of Norway and second in the line of succession, as she is the first-born of Haakon and Mette. Marit. “The defendant's connection to Norway and his purpose for the stay appear to be, among other things, a particular concern for the Norwegian royal family and especially for Princess Ingrid Alexandra, whom he wants to marry, according to his police statement,” the ruling states. of the Romerike and Glåmdal District Court.

The detainee is not unknown to the Norwegian police or the royal guard. The ruling establishes that this same man was also expelled from Norway in August 2021, after he showed up first at the Royal Palace, where the current kings live, and later at Skaugum, the official residence of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and his wife, Princess Mette-Marit. To avoid criminal proceedings, he himself has requested to be deported immediately. “The case will be resolved with a guilty verdict and my client will be deported to Norway,” Lægland explained.

Ingrid from Norway is one of the most discreet heiresses in Europe. She is also one of the most independent. The princess, who turns 20 on January 21, made headlines in October last year after deciding to leave the palace where her parents live, 19 kilometers from Oslo, to move alone to an apartment in a modern neighborhood in the center of Oslo. the city, full of nightlife, second-hand shops, antique shops and places to listen to live music. In recent months, she has also started working as a school assistant and environmental worker at a school she attended in the past as a student. This 2024 he will also begin his military training at Camp Skjold, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who is commander in chief of the Armed Forces of the Scandinavian country, and other heirs of his generation, such as Princess Elizabeth of Belgium and Eleanor of Bourbon.

In the bottom row, Princess Estela of Sweden, Ingrid of Norway and Prince Charles of Luxembourg. Above, Amalia of the Netherlands and Elizabeth of Belgium, both crown princesses, at a gala dinner in Oslo for Princess Ingrid's birthday in 2022. NTB (via REUTERS)

Princess Amalia of Holland, also 20 years old, is the only one among her counterparts who is not required to have military training, since among the functions of the King of the Netherlands is not that of being head of the Armed Forces, but she coincides with Ingrid on the fact of having suffered external threats. She had just moved to an apartment in Amsterdam to attend university, in 2022, when Dutch intelligence discovered some encrypted messages about an alleged attack or kidnapping of the princess by the entourage of Ridouan Taghi, the main figure of organized crime in the Netherlands. Since then, she leaves to go to university in Amsterdam, and then returns to the Huis ten Bosch palace in The Hague, the official residence of the royal family. “I'll be honest: I'm still having a very hard time. I miss student life, walking down the street, entering a store without problems… and I hope things change as soon as possible,” Amalia acknowledged during an official visit to the Dutch territories in the Caribbean, in February 2023.