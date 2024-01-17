Military Intelligence | An American reconnaissance plane flies over Finland

The main staff of the Defense Forces will not comment on the flight of the reconnaissance plane, as the flights were reported more commonly in March.

of the United States the air force's Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint signals intelligence plane is currently flying over Finland, you can find out, among other things, from the Flightradar website that follows the flights.

According to Flightradar, the plane flying with the radio call Jake 17 arrived from the south over Helsinki at 11:18 at an altitude of about 9.5 kilometers. After that, the plane continued in the direction of Hyvinkää, soon after reaching it, made a turn to the northeast towards Joensuu and continued at the height of Kuopio towards the north.

Previously, the plane had flown over Poland and the Baltic countries. According to Flightradar, it is not clear where the plane originated, but it has previously made flights from the Mildenhall base in the UK.

This is what the reconnaissance plane's route looked like around 12:25 p.m.

Defense forces the communication of the main staff tells HS that the defense forces do not comment on reconnaissance flights. According to the communication, it is double in March of last year, and the situation has not changed compared to that.

According to the March announcement, the Finnish Defense Forces will conduct surveillance flights in Finnish airspace with key international partner countries.

Similar planes have flown over Finland before. HS told in March shortly after the start of the reconnaissance flights, an RC-135W Rivet Joint flying a Jake 11 radio call, which flew a similar route all the way to Rovaniemi, turned around there and returned approximately the same route.

United States Air Force by The RC-135W Rivet Joint collects, analyzes and shares intelligence in real time. The machine type has been in use since the 1960s, and its sensors, among other things, have been updated over the decades.

According to the Air Force, RC-135 aircraft have been used in “all major armed conflicts” in which the United States has been involved since the 1960s, i.e. in the conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq, Kosovo and Libya.

Intelligence machines fly to Finland especially because of the convenient location. Finland is located close to Russia's most important military strategic area, i.e. the bases of the Northern Fleet.

It is also a short trip from Finland to St. Petersburg and the armed forces that protect it. There are also central headquarters in the St. Petersburg area.

The increase in reconnaissance flights over Finland is also linked to NATO: Finland joined the military alliance on April 4, 2023, and just a little before that the defense forces reported on surveillance flights.