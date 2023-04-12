On the morning of this Tuesday, at least 30 armed men would have perpetrated a violent attack against residents of the port area from the province of Esmeraldas, in Ecuador.

The Ministry of the Interior, Juan Zapata, reported that it is “coordinating the work with the operational units” of the Ecuadorian police, with the aim of “capturing those responsible for the violent deaths.”

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the attack committed in the border port with Colombia left nine dead.

The police commander of the province of Esmeraldas, Fausto Buenaño, had previously reported that at least 15 hooded men had arrived in the region by means of boats, and then shot at the fishermen and residents.

The police commander added that the victims were “humble people from the sector”.

However, the Ecuadorian Interior Minister confirmed that 30 armed men were the ones who carried out the attack.

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office reported that the attack has so far left a total of nine dead.

The removal of 7 corpses from the Artisanal Fishing Port of the canton was carried out (

Esmeraldas) and 2 more in a nearby health center, the same ones that were transferred to the Forensic Center,” the Prosecutor’s Office said on its Twitter account.

The police confirmed the events that occurred this morning via Twitter; He also added that “operational, investigative and intelligence units” were deployed to “locate those responsible for this criminal act.”

According to the authorities, the recent attack would be the most violent, with respect to the magnitude of the victims, registered in the province of Esmeraldas. The perpetrators would have fled in the boat after committing the violent attack.

We are in Esmeraldas coordinating the work with the operating units of @policeecuador to capture those responsible for the violent deaths registered in the Fishing Port.

We will not allow these acts to go unpunished.

We fight organized crime with force! pic.twitter.com/pANwmwBulC — Juan Zapata (@CapiZapataEC) April 11, 2023

This attack occurs a few days after the same province of Esmeraldas found the lifeless bodies of three young women with their throats cut and signs of torture.

Women’s rights activists on Monday demanded justice and reparation for the relatives of three young women who had been reported missing and whose bodies were found buried in the coastal province bordering Colombia.

In a joint statement, various organizations expressed their solidarity with the families of the young women between the ages of 19 and 22.

“We are dismayed by the femicide of Nayeh Tapia, Clense Reyna and Yuliana Macias, who were murdered. Their bodies were found on the banks of the Esmeraldas River. AndThey were reported missing in Santo Domingo (de los Tsáchilas) since last Tuesday,” they said in a statement.

They added that It is “unacceptable that these acts of violence against women continue to happen” in Ecuador and expressed their solidarity with the relatives and friends of the young women.

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in fourteen of the country's 24 provinces on March 21, amid rising violence in the region.

“We know that you are experiencing a moment of great pain and sadness and we want you to know that you are not alone. The community is with you in these difficult times,” they said.

They also demanded justice and reparation for the victims and their families: “The Those responsible for these crimes must be identified and brought to justice to make them pay for their actions. We cannot allow femicides to go unpunished.”

They highlighted the need to continue working as a society to prevent gender violence and protect women from this type of act.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*With information from EFE