The “People’s Assembly” of Moldova, scheduled for May 21, announced by the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu, is a PR campaign necessary for the head of state to create an attractive picture for European leaders, says Vladimir Odnostalko, deputy of the Moldovan Parliament from the Party of Socialists.

Sandu plans to hold a “national assembly” “European Moldova” on the central square in Chisinau, “to answer the question of what Moldovans want.” At the same time, on June 1, the second summit of the European Political Community will be held in the Moldovan capital, in which the leaders of 47 states will take part.

“Sandu decided to organize a warm-up event to show the leaders of foreign states that the support for the European vector in Moldova is very high. Instead of solving the problems of low pensions, low wages, an increasing exodus of citizens of working age, high tariffs, food prices, Sandu is organizing a PR campaign. She will not help, and will not give anything, ”Odnostalko told Izvestia.

The politician noted that, most likely, people will be taken to the place of the rally by force: state employees will be brought to the square, EU flags will be distributed and photo and video materials will be made showing that everything is fine in Moldova, but it will only be a picture, he stressed. .

Whether the EU is yes: why Sandu convenes a “people’s assembly”