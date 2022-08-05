A few weeks ago, “Betty, the ugly” left Netflix, something that not only caused the sadness of users, but also claims that this decision be reversed. Although the telenovela finally came out, followers of Colombian fiction are waiting to know what streaming will now have it.

While this news arrives, let’s remember two of its most popular actors: Jorge Enrique Abello and Patrick Delmas. The interpreters, who were rivals in the plot of Fernando Gaitán, have a series in which they are a couple.

Jorge Enrique Abello and Patrick Delmas in “Nobody Lives Here”

In 2008, Patrick Delmas and Jorge Enrique Abello starred in “Nobody Lives Here”, series in which they play Mauri and Fer, the journalist and the lawyer from apartment 202, respectively.

Both play two young homosexuals who have to deal with a situation: Mauri is openly gay, but Fer still can’t confess the truth to his family and friends.

In that year, the first kiss of both characters caused a sensation among the audience, since they came from being rivals in “I am Betty, the ugly one”. They both commented on this moment. “It was funny. With Jorge we had to do more than 10 shots because it was impossible. He is very passionate,” Delmas said.

“It was very difficult. We couldn’t stop laughing between takes. The kisses of the hands was the worst. The director realized that I was kissing mine and not his. Laughter also gave me away,” Abello added.

In 2021, the actors met in a pleasant chat on YouTube. Here, they both talked about the scene and how it is unforgettable for them.

“It was a traumatic time for both of us, but it has brought us together forever. We had very different characters, while I was very much in love, yours was more relaxed. The scene was complicated, we couldn’t stop laughing, ”Patrick Delmas shared.