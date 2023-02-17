Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi began a three-day visit to the People’s Republic of China, the first high-level visit by an Iranian leadership in nearly two decades. Invited by Xi Jinping, the dialogue between Iran and China aims to deepen cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the visit allows us to look at foreign policy issues in each of the countries, as well as the current global situation.

The cornerstone of the meeting is the 25-year cooperation agreement signed by the two countries in March 2021, at a ceremony in Tehran. The agreement provides for the deepening of political, economic and strategic relations and inserts Iran in the Chinese infrastructure project called the New Silk Road. Interestingly, the Silk Road that connected the two civilizations, Persian and Chinese, more than two thousand years ago.

The agreement foresees up to 400 billion dollars in investments and commercial expansion, at an average of 16 billion dollars per year. This does not mean a direct amount, as the “ripple effect” of initial investments also affects the final amount. And economic cooperation is the main aspect of Raisi’s visit, especially Chinese investment in projects inside Iran.

Decouple and Ukraine

In the global context, the cooperation agreement and the visit take place at a time of growing “decoupling” between China and the US. The mention of the US is important as Iran is the target of several sanctions by Washington. The rapprochement between Iran and China intensified after the 2016 nuclear deal, which had the Chinese as one of the main stakeholders, mediators and guarantors.

After the end of the nuclear deal during the Trump administration and the restoration of several sanctions against the Iranian economy, the Sino-Iranian rapprochement cooled. The risk of sanctions affecting Chinese companies was not so much worth it. “Cool down”, however, does not mean the end. The approach continued, only at a lower speed than that foreseen when the nuclear agreement was signed.

With the “decoupling” between China and the US, sanctions against Iran lose part of their dissuasive appeal against Chinese investments, with the possibility of other mechanisms to circumvent any problems. The signing of the cooperation agreement in 2021 took place right at the beginning of the Biden government, as a Chinese trump card before any possible resumption of the nuclear agreement, something that has not yet occurred, if it ever occurs.

Nuclear issues are very sensitive between Iran and China and talks of this type are unlikely to be publicly confirmed. It is interesting to bear in mind, on the other hand, that Sino-Iranian nuclear cooperation has been extremely important in the recent past, with the construction of nuclear reactors by Chinese companies in Iran. Another global topic to be discussed between the two countries is the war in Ukraine.

Iran is now an important supplier of ammunition and drones to the Russian armed forces. China, in turn, is an ally of Russia, although there are no records of support or supply of weapons in the context of the current conflict. On the other hand, Iranian drones use some components of Chinese origin. Expanding Chinese support to Iranian arms industries as an indirect way of supporting Russia is possible.

Regional and national agendas

Another global issue in the conversation between the two countries is oil, of course, with China as a major buyer and Iran as a major exporter. Infrastructure works financed by China can increase this trade flow. Regionally, Afghanistan and its Taliban government are a common agenda for the two countries, with the country serving as a “land bridge” between Iran and China.

Even in early 2023, China and the Taliban signed an oil exploration agreement, something predicted here in the column Afghanistan on the way to falling into China’s lap, August 2021. In regional terms, relations with India they could also be the subject of conversations, although not in the same priority as Afghanistan, since the Central Asian country could also be important for greater commercial exchange between Iran and China.

For Iran, relations with China are the epitome of the strategy of focusing on the Far East and Central Asia pioneered by Raisi. The country joined the Shanghai Pact in September 2021 and, since 2019, has held annual naval exercises with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean region. Relations between Iran and Russia also fit this look, as the two countries share the Caspian Sea.

Another important aspect is the recent and violent protests in Iran. Most Western countries condemned the actions of the Iranian government, while China maintained its position of not commenting on “internal issues” of the countries. For the Iranian government, China would be a partner that would not use human rights issues as a means of international pressure, unlike the European countries party to the nuclear deal.

On the Chinese side, the visit, in addition to all the issues and economic opportunities already mentioned, also aims to balance their relations in the Middle East region. In December, Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia on his first trip after the pandemic, opening the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, which brings together several Arab monarchies, most of them with distrustful and strained relations with Iran.

Inviting Raisi would then demonstrate a Chinese posture of maintaining an equidistant dynamic in the Persian Gulf. On this topic, recently, during Lula’s inauguration in Brazil, the representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia maintained contact on the sidelines of the event. It is not possible to say whether we will have a new regional order in the gulf, but the strengthening of Sino-Iranian relations is certainly part of the new global order.