From: Carmen Mörwald

The Henry Passport Index will again determine the most valuable passports in 2023. Germany ranks high, while Afghanistan brings up the rear.

Munich – Anyone who wants to go to another country outside the European Union usually checks their bag for the following: cell phone, wallet and passport. The latter is not only a document for traveling without restrictions and across borders, but according to the results of the Henley Passport Index also international reputation. The associated London consulting firm Henley & Partners has once again published a ranking for 2023 that presents the “most powerful” passports in the world. However, it is not Germany that is at the top, but an Asian country.

The most powerful passports in the world – Germany is only in third place

The passport ranking is intended to show the extent to which citizens of a country enjoy unrestricted freedom of travel. For example, Japanese citizens can travel visa-free to up to 193 countries with a valid passport. This means that Japan has always been able to take first place in the past five years. Since 2006, Japan has been one of the countries with the most valuable passports in the world. According to the Foreign Office, holders primarily need a visa for countries affected by political unrest, increasing violent crime and ongoing conflicts.

Passport ranking: meaning and data basis The Henley Passport Index has been indicating the global value of a passport for 18 years. It is measured by the number of travel destinations that their passport holders can travel to without a prior visa. In this case, visa-free means that a visa is not required upon entry or arrival. eTA and eVisa that an entry country issues within three days are not counted. The basis is data from the international umbrella organization of airlines (International Air Transport Association, or IATA for short).

Japan will also be the undisputed number one in 2023. The countries South Korea and Singapore follow in second place. Holders of these passports enjoy the freedom to travel to up to 192 countries without a visa. Together with Spain, Germany comes in third place in the ranking with 190 countries that can be visited visa-free – closely followed by the European countries Finland, Italy and Luxembourg. In general, European countries do well in the Henley Passport Index ranking: 23 of the top ten countries listed are in Europe.

These are the ten most powerful passports in the world:

Japan (193) Singapore, South Korea (192) Germany, Spain (190) Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189) Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188) France, Ireland, Portugal, Great Britain (187) Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, USA (186) Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta (185) Hungary, Poland (184) Lithuania, Slovakia (183)

Two German passports lie next to each other (symbolic image). © dpa / Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

The visa-free travel destinations for Germans include not only popular holiday destinations such as Greece, Spain, Italy, France and Turkey, but also more distant countries such as Japan, Thailand, Brazil and a large number of Caribbean countries. However, Germans need a visa for countries such as Russia, India, China and some African countries.

Incidentally, the situation is different for children from Germany, as the children's passport was abolished at the beginning of 2024.

These countries are at the bottom of the passport ranking

At the bottom of the ranking are regions characterized by conflicts, economic crises and political instability. This also applies to Afghanistan, which takes last place with 27 countries that can be traveled to without a visa. Since the US-led military operation ended in August 2021 and the Taliban came to power, everyday life for many Afghans has been characterized by poverty, hunger and violence. Iraq is in penultimate place in the passport ranking with only 29 visa-free travel destinations, closely followed by Syria in third place.

These are the ten weakest passports in the world:

Afghanistan (27) Iraq (29) Syria (30) Pakistan (32) Yemen (34) Somalia (35) Nepal, Palestine (38) North Korea (40) Bangladesh, Kosovo, Libya (41) Congo, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan (42)

Current (As of January 12, 2024) Germany is at the top of the Henley Passport Index with five other countries. So if you're planning your next visa-free trip, you can choose between 194 countries. If you are still looking for inspiration for choosing your next holiday destination, you will find it on the list of the best travel destinations for 2024. (cln)