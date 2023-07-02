The chef Karlos Arguiñano has been preparing his dishes for the spectators for years. The Basque is known for his funny humor, he never misses the opportunity to make a joke while preparing his dishes. Arguiñano has spent years bringing the kitchen closer to the people. In addition to preparing special dishes, in his program he also prepares traditional dishes.

Arguiñano already has many years of experience in the kitchen. For this reason, he knows a large number of useful tricks to prepare all kinds of dishes that even the most veteran cooks are unaware of. Some of his tricks to make cooking easier are downright simple. In one of the programs on his television show ‘Cocina abierta’, the cook explained a quick formula for cooking potatoes.

The trick to cook potatoes in a short time



The cook revealed a trick to cook potatoes in a few minutes: use the microwave. If you are in a hurry and want to prepare some cooked potatoes, you can do it in your microwave, saving much more time. You will no longer have to fill a saucepan and wait for it to heat up on the stove.

Arguiñano was preparing a recipe in which he needed to cook two potatoes. This task can take time, since you first have to boil the water in a saucepan and then wait for the potatoes to cook completely. The cook used the microwave for this step.

Related News



How to cook potatoes in the microwave



To prepare cooked potatoes in the microwave you must follow these steps:

– Clean and place the potato with its skin on a microwave-safe plate.

– Wrap each potato in plastic wrap.

– Heat each potato separately in the microwave for about four minutes.

During cooking, Arguiñano used two potatoes, so it took him about eight minutes to cook them. In addition, he insisted that plates or containers that have something metallic should not be used, since “they can break.” According to the cook, 150-gram potatoes should be used. “If the potato is very large, there are still problems, but with this size it takes four minutes to cook each potato,” explains Arguiñano.

Next, it remains only to wait for the potatoes to cool down. Also, peeling the potato skin by hand will be much easier. When you have peeled the potato you will have the garnish for any dish in just a few minutes.