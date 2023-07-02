Sunday, July 2, 2023, 09:49



Air conditioning becomes the most used device during the hot days of summer. In order to spend this time of the year with less sensation of heat, people should tune up this appliance. Consumers are looking for air conditioners that allow them to save on their electricity bills.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) reminds consumers that they should be well informed when looking for an air conditioner. Although the bills and the price of energy seem to have stabilized, it is a priority for users to choose an efficient model that makes the most of the energy they spend.

The OCU is in charge of carrying out different studies in which to evaluate the level of equipment, the sensation of comfort and the ease of use of the device. It has also collected in a report what are the recommendations that users must follow to save when using the air conditioning this summer.

The 10 tips to save when using the air conditioning



Whatever air conditioner you have, you can save energy without losing comfort by putting into practice these 10 OCU recommendations:

1. Install the equipment where there is good air circulation. For example, above the windows. Try to locate the outdoor unit in a shady place without obstructions.

2. Adjust the temperature between 24 and 26ºC. For every degree more you lower the thermostat, consumption increases by 10%. What is recommended is a maximum difference between the outside and inside temperature of 12 degrees.

3. Adjust the blades so that the flow of cold air is not directed directly towards people.

4. Turn off the air conditioning when not in use so that it does not continue to consume on standby.

5. Save using the ECO mode, if your device has this function. In other models the ‘Flap’ mode is activated. ECO mode can achieve around 30% savings in energy consumption.

6. Take advantage of the functions of your controller. Automatic shutdown (very useful at night) or silent mode.

7. Perform frequent cleaning and maintenance of the air conditioner.

8. Call the technical service in case of any symptom of failure.

9. Check the thermal insulation of the house and check that the windows close well. Avoid opening doors and windows while the air conditioning is running.

10. Lower the blinds and awnings to keep your house cool and that the air conditioning does not work so much.