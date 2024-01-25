Argo, the stray dog ​​that he had visited every day for 15 years the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and which had become a symbol among the workers and visitors of the razed city Due to the eruption of Vesuvius in the year 79, he died.

(Also read: They unearth a Greek temple where young people performed initiation rituals).

“He was the last stray dog ​​in Pompeii. We are very sad. He came every day on time like clockwork, “He was always the first to arrive and the last to leave, both in summer and winter, because there are different schedules and he knew them by heart,” tour guide Glauco Messina explained to EFE today, who confirmed that the dog died last year. Tuesday.

The Archaeological Park of Pompeii, one of the most visited places in Italy, with 4 million tourists a year, The death of Argos has also been echoed, who was very loved in the place.

I missed the minimum forecast for 2020, but it was a very happy and special moment as I walked through the city of Pompeia for hours. @cabrapreta. Esse doguinho, or Argo, morreu leaf https://t.co/w8jOupeCBG — Marie Declercq (@vieneinpace) January 24, 2024

Pompeii “says goodbye to Argo. He was over 15 years old, He was a good dog, always cared for by the city, workers and visitors to the site. “He has accompanied thousands of tourists during his honorable service as custodian and host,” he wrote on the social network X.

“Many people from around the world remember him fondly on social media during these hours. We thank the volunteers who lovingly cared for him in his last days,” he added.

(Keep reading: The large fine that Italy will impose on those who damage cultural heritage).

Citizens mourn the loss of Argo

One of those volunteers is Messina, who was “very close to Argo” and that is why he has launched “an artistic project” asking the millions of visitors who met the dog over the years Send them your photos with him to remember him.

Argo started going to Pompeii “when he was a puppy,” explained the guide, who is 50 years old and has been working at the famous excavations since 2017.

“Then there were other larger stray dogs that over the years have died or been adopted,” but he, on the other hand, was tolerated as the last of the stray dogs because, unfortunately, the issue of dogs within an archaeological park is a problematic issueor due, among others, to security reasons,” he said.

After the death of the beloved Argo, “who had the privilege of being the last of the stray dogs inside the excavations and was well received by everyone,” It does not seem feasible that these types of dogs will be welcomed back into the Park.although there are “cat colonies, which are tolerated.”

Messina explained that his project to gather photos of the iconic dog of Pompeii has just begun, “but the first images have already begun to arrive.”

(We recommend: Tragedy due to the death of a 20-year-old Italian woman after eating tiramisu: this is known).

The guide, who has two cats in his house that he took from the excavations, explained to EFE that had “a special relationship” with Argos, whom he met the first day he arrived in Pompeii and always brought him food.

I'm not talking about the story of the red puppy Argo who accompanied the tourists in Pompeia and died with more than 15 years, no, magina :-(((( https://t.co/3Pz6cHpY0v — Reinaldo José Lopes (@reinaldojlopes) January 24, 2024

“I am very attached because I operated mainly from the entrance of the amphitheater door, which was precisely the passage through which Argo came in every morning,” he concluded.

EFE