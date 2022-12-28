The year is coming to an end but the clubs are already thinking about the start of the next tournament that is planned to start in early February and the teams are looking to strengthen themselves. Some have already announced the continuation of players, casualties and additions.
After the three relegations at the end of the 2021 season (Comunicaciones, Villa San Carlos and Deportivo Español lost the category) and the two promotions (Belgrano de Córdoba and Banfield), the tournament will now have even teams, there will be 20 teams and none will have a day free.
From the van they already confirmed the renewal of Daiana Falfán until December and the return of Romina Núñez, who left León de México to return to Argentina. Both soccer players of the national team join with a contract for one season, until December 2023.
Another of the soccer players who returns to the country is Rocío Bueno who was on loan at Sassuolo in Italy and wears the light blue and white again. Sindry Ramírez, the former San Lorenzo, also joins Avellaneda’s team, which on the other hand has several casualties: Milagros Otazú (River), Aldana Narváez (Banfield), Paloma Fagiano (Millionaires, Colombia), Milagros Mena (Lanús).
Milagro Otazú arrives from Racing to the team led by Daniela Díaz and Gavy Santos (UAI Urquiza), Mercedes Pereyra, Daniela Mereles (BA Students) leave.
The defending champion for next season has already announced the arrival at the club of Yohana Masagli (UAI Urquiza) and Agustina Arias (Platense).
Estudiantes faces the next tournament with several renewals of the squad. The club authorities announced the additions of Bettiana Sonetti, Daniela Mereles, Ailen Pucheta, Selene Chamorra, Sabrina Artin, Anabella Verón and Johanna Galliotti. In addition, they renew Luciana Bacci, Milagros Cortés, Evangelina Alfano, Julieta Gergo, Grisel Yanacón, Priscila Carreño, Jorgelina Riolfo.
