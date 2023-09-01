The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, questioned this Friday the actions of Justice in the investigation into the attack suffered a year ago by the vice president of the country, Cristina Fernández.

“A year ago, an attempt was made on the life of the vice president, Cristina Fernández. It was an event of enormous importance that generated a great social commotion and altered democratic coexistence,” said the head of state on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

(Also read: For ‘growing demand for visas in Colombia’, US Embassy made key announcements).

The president pointed out that the legal case for the attack “advanced with singular slowness, leaving aside decisive evidence for the investigation and delaying any investigation that would allow us to know who the instigators and masterminds of the act were.”

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

“When we celebrate 40 years of democracy, Argentina must preserve its institutionality. Part of that better institutionality demands that Justice stop serving certain political and factual powers and limit itself to doing what it should do: deliver justice,” added the president.

(Keep reading: Javier Milei responds harshly to President Gustavo Petro: “They are part of the decadence”).

The attack was perpetrated on the 1st. September 2022, when Fernando Sabag Montiel, a then 35-year-old Brazilian, approached Cristina Fernández while the vice president greeted supporters at the doors of her home in Buenos Aireswho showed their support a few days after a prosecutor launched a harsh plea against her in the trial in which she was accused of corruption crimes during her time as president (2007-2015).

Photo by Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, Cristina Fernández’s attacker. Photo: The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

Sabag Montiel triggered a gun near Fernández’s face but without the bullets coming out.

For the case, whose investigation was led by judge María Eugenia Capuchetti and prosecutor Carlos Rívolo, They were arrested and prosecuted, in addition to the attacker, his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, and Gabriel Nicolás Carrizowho managed the sale of sugar flakes (cotton candy) in the vicinity of Fernández’s home, an activity in which the other two defendants participated.

the vice president He has always questioned Justice for only sending those three defendants to trial and not investigating whether there were instigators and possible political links in the attack.

(We recommend: They look for Colombians who want to learn French in Canada: they pay up to 3 million).

LThe Justice refused to investigate the Federal Revolution, a right-wing group, within the cause, and only one line of investigation remains open regarding the opposition deputy Gerardo Milman, very close to the center-right presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich.

EFE