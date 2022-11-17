It’s official. The Argentine team announced that Thiago Almada joins Lionel Scaloni’s list and is the replacement for Joaquín Correa. The Atlanta United player is the big surprise of the call and he will fulfill the dream of playing in the World Cup.
Despite being left out of the 26, the former Vélez was available for a possible call. It was known that several players were on the limit physically and now will join the squad which is located in Qatar.
Almada is 21 years old and comes from being one of the figures in the MLS. He was chosen as the best signing and the coaching staff considers him one of the players of the future for the Albiceleste. SAlthough it was thought of as an option for the 2026 World Cup, times accelerated due to Correa’s injury.
Let’s remember that Almada was called up for the last tour in the United States and played 37 minutes against Honduras. He showed that he did not mind the possibility of being in the National Team and now he will have to be part of a World Cup. His numbers from him in the MLS season? Six goals and seven assists and the best player on his team.
