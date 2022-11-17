In this edition of The Interview we spoke with Oriol Junqueras, former vice president of the Generalitat of Catalonia and president of the social democratic political party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC). Junqueras is on a tour of Latin America, passing through countries like Colombia, Chile and Argentina, with the aim of explaining the Catalan independence process and the repression suffered. The president was in prison for nearly four years for organizing an independence referendum on October 1, 2017.

