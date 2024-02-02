The Argentine Government said this Friday that it intends to convene journalistic associations to establish how to carry out the news coverage of the demonstrations, after around twenty press workers were injured on Thursday in the midst of a strong security operation to break up a protest.

“We are going to talk to the organizations (from press). We need journalists to identify themselves, have a vest, so we can know that they are journalists,” the Argentine Minister of Security said in a press conference, Patricia Bullrich.

On Thursday, between twenty and thirty press workers were injured by rubber bullets and pepper spray when they were covering clashes between federal security forces, led by Bullrich, and protesters, mostly leftist, who were protesting around Congress against the 'omnibus law' project, promoted by the Government of Javier Milei.

Earlier, in radio statements, Bullrich He stated that security forces had warned the press to leave the area because they would go into action to disperse the protesters.

At the press conference, the minister said that the Government believes that it is better for journalists not to be “between the demonstration and security forces”but that the press alleges that “he doesn't want to work that way because he doesn't take the images he wants.”

Demonstration in Buenos Aires.

“Consequently, if they are in the middle of the situation, it is very difficult to distinguish them. Perhaps it would be good for journalism itself, through its organizations, such as the Argentine Journalism Forum (Fopea), the Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (Adepa) or whatever they are, have a distinctive and try to have a place where, at times when there may be a slightly more tense situation, security forces can know perfectly well who is who,” he said.

The injuries suffered by the press this Thursday and also on Wednesday – the first day of debate in Congress on the 'omnibus law' – They were repudiated by opposition deputies and by journalistic entities.

Demonstration against the “omnibus bill” in front of Congress, in Argentina.

In a statement, Fopea demanded “guarantees” from the security forces and demanded that “journalists be allowed to work on journalistic coverage without being victims of unjustified attacks.”

“Several colleagues and press workers reported injuries from rubber bullets (…). Also during both days, colleagues who were broadcasting live suffered reproaches and insults directed at their work.“said Fopea.

For its part, the Buenos Aires Press Union said it had counted 30 cases of press workers “of public, private and self-managed media with rubber bullet impacts, blows and damage caused by tear gas”, many of whom had to be treated by medical personnel.

At the same time, he claimed the freedom of the press as a “fundamental pillar of democracy that must be defended, guaranteed and respected by all the powers of the State”.

EFE

