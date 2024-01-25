The Argentine government, chaired by economist Javier Milei, said this Thursday (25) that the general strike of Peronist trade union organizations that took place this Wednesday (24) in the country registered very low participation and did not affect the normality of life commercial.

In his press conference after the meeting of the cabinet of ministers, which took place this Thursday at the Casa Rosada, the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, estimated at 40 thousand the number of people who mobilized in front of the National Congress, in Buenos Aires , the same data that the Minister of Security, Patrícia Bullrich, had provided on the eve of the mobilization.

“We highlight the functioning of the protocol [de segurança]the complaints and we thank the millions of Argentines who trusted us and did not join this strike, which represented 0.19% of the workers”, said Adorni about the first general strike called in Argentina since 2019.

Unlike the numbers offered by the Executive, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the country's main trade union center and organizer of the general strike, which is also linked to Peronism, calculated that 1.5 million people mobilized across the country, with than 600 thousand in Buenos Aires.

The Buenos Aires Municipal Police said there were 130,000 participants.

“It was a practically normal day, the mobilization lasted three hours and transport operated normally until 7 pm”, highlighted Adorni.

At this Thursday's meeting, Milei's government analyzed the general strike and concluded that it had a political nature and did not “emerge from the workers”. This Wednesday's mobilization was attended by political representatives of the Peronist and left-wing opposition.

It is not the first time that Argentina has faced a general strike during a government that defends liberal agendas. During Mauricio Macri's administration (2015-2019), there were five. During the presidency of Peronist Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), which ended with annual inflation of 211.4% and 40% of the population in poverty, none were called.

“Evidently a minority still cannot metabolize the election result […] We understand that these issues are spasms of a union caste that is in retreat”, declared Adorni. (With EFE Agency)