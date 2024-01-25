Detlev Zander speaks of a “ravely black day” for the Protestant Church. The representative of those affected, who experienced terrible things as a child in a Protestant home in Swabia, often uses such clear formulations. At the presentation of the large forum study on sexual violence at Hanover University on Thursday, no one wanted to contradict him. The study, carried out by independent scientists and financed with 3.6 million euros from church funds, did not achieve essential goals.

The study, like the large study on the Catholic Church from 2018, names specific case numbers. The researchers researched 1,259 people among the Protestant church's employees and volunteers who had been accused of sexual violence since 1946. Among them were 511 so-called “pastors”, almost all of whom were male pastors. At first glance, these figures are significantly lower than the figures for the Catholic Church from the study commissioned by the Bishops' Conference. There the researchers found 1,670 accused Catholic clerics in the files.

“Did it worse than the Catholic dioceses”

However, when presenting the data on Thursday, the scientists from the Forum Association, an association of several university research institutions, immediately made it clear that the numbers were not at all comparable. For both studies, only the “tip of the iceberg” can be identified in the files and the dark field is many times larger. However, with regard to their own study, the ForuM scientists only speak of the “tip of the tip of the iceberg”.

While the Catholic dioceses provided 38,156 personnel files for the study on behalf of the Bishops' Conference, the Protestant regional churches almost exclusively provided disciplinary files. According to reports, there were only 5,000 to 6,000 files. Only a small regional church, whose special structures were not comparable, made personnel files available – and the number of accused in the evaluation doubled.







The researcher Harald Dressing, who was responsible for the quantitative part of the forum study, also presented what he described as a speculative extrapolation, according to which the number of accused persons would be 3,497 if the archives were adequately evaluated. If we looked at it in a more differentiated way, the numbers for the two churches would hardly differ. The forensic psychiatrist Dressing complained that the Protestant regional churches had only provided “slow work” and had also provided “inadequate quality data”.

“No specific classic crime constellation”

The requested files corresponded to the previously agreed research design. The Protestant churches did not refuse to help, but they “did it worse” than the Catholic dioceses. The EKD council chairwoman Kirsten Fehrs said at the presentation that there was “no conscious unwillingness,” but simply an “unfortunate inability.”

However, the forum study should not only determine numbers. Above all, it should explain which factors promote sexual violence and what is specifically Protestant about them. Study director Martin Wazlawik explained that in the countless interviews for the study, they did not come across a specific “classic constellation of crimes” in the Protestant Church, but rather a bundle of factors. The church's offerings were often tempting for young people, and they initially had good experiences there. However, the perpetrators then succeeded in “sexualizing the offers,” which later resulted in violence.







Among the pastors, the perpetrators were often serial offenders who attacked several victims at once. The abuse was facilitated by the power and prestige that pastors enjoy in many places, as well as an unclear understanding of the office in which the professional sphere cannot be clearly distinguished from the private sphere. The researchers also identify the structures and mentality in the Protestant church as risk factors: the issue of abuse was not taken seriously there for a long time and only came onto the agenda in 2018.

The Protestant Church also liked to point out that sexualized violence was either a specific problem for the Catholic Church or, on the contrary, a problem for society as a whole that did not particularly affect them. Or the abuse was dismissed through historicization, either as a problem of raising children in residential care in the 1950s and 1960s or as a temporary phenomenon of sexualized liberation a few years later.

According to the forum study, proactive processing of cases of abuse only rarely took place. During the presentations, researchers and those affected repeatedly talk about the pronounced federal structures in German Protestantism, in which the victims get lost while they benefit the perpetrators. Study director Wazlawik speaks of “diffusion of responsibility and delegation of responsibility”. In addition, the Protestant Church has a “self-image of progressiveness” and a “milieu of fraternity” that makes it difficult to identify violent relationships within its own ranks. Abuse was incompatible with the narrative of Protestantism as “the better church”.