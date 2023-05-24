The Abel Mathematics Prize was awarded this Tuesday May 23 to the Argentine-American Luis Caffarelli for his research on “partial differential equations”. It is the first time that a Latin American receives this award. The mathematician’s work makes it possible to describe phenomena such as water flow and population growth.

The ‘Nobel Prize for Mathematics’ was awarded this Tuesday, May 23, to the Argentine Luis A. Caffarelli at the University of Oslo and from the hands of King Harald V of Norway. He is the first Latin American mathematician to receive the Abel Prize.

Caffarelli is recognized for his studies on differential equations. The Norwegian Academy of Sciences and Letters hailed his “fundamental” contributions to “the theory of the regularity of nonlinear partial differential equations, including free boundary problems and the Monge-Ampère equation”.

These types of equations are used in many fields, from engineering and physics to economics and biology. They make it possible to study phenomena such as water flow or population growth.

“For me it is a great compliment. Messi has total control of the ball. In my case it would be control of the equations,” Caffarelli had told the ‘BBC’ when it became known that he had won the prize.

The academy especially praised his contributions to regularity theory.

Combining “a brilliant geometric vision with ingenious analytical tools and methods, it has had and continues to have a major impact on this field,” said Helge Holden, Chairman of the Abel Committee.

“It is an honor to receive this award, which highlights a lifetime of work,” said the winner last March when the winner was announced, saying he was “surprised” and “happy.”

50 years of work

Caffarelli, 74, is a professor at the University of Texas. He was born in Buenos Aires, where he studied mathematics. He received his doctorate in 1972 with a thesis on polynomialsbefore moving to the United States for graduate school.

“Caffarelli is an exceptionally prolific mathematician, with more than 130 collaborators and more than 30 doctoral students over 50 years,” Holden added.

The Abel Prize was created by the Norwegian Parliament in 2002 and is named after the Norwegian mathematician Niels Henrik Abel (1802-1829). caffarelli won 7.5 million NOK (nearly $710,000) and it happens to the American Dennis Sullivanwho won the prize last year for his studies of topology.

With AFP and EFE