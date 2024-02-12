The world of dragon ball continues to expand despite having been in existence for several decades, we saw that last year with the revelation of the anime called Daima and also the return of the franchise Budokai Tenkaichi with the game of SparkingZero!, so the saga is in an era of glory. And this has made the fans themselves carry out interesting experiments with it, recreating villains in a way that can be considered more realistic that can generate quite a bit of emotion in the viewer.

A follower of the franchise through the platform reddit shared a model of Super Buu quite striking, given that it has taken the tool of Unreal Engine 5 to give it shape, which could go through a live action version and thus return the reputation of the saga to the cinemas. This one looks pretty good, and it could even reach a video game that breaks away from traditional cel shading to have somewhat more spectacular models but whose days are already numbered in terms of aging.

Here you can see it:

Here is a description of the character:

Super Buu is an evolution of Majin Buu after he absorbs Gotenks (the fusion of Goten and Trunks), as well as Piccolo. This absorption makes him much more powerful and dangerous than his previous form. Super Buu is extremely intelligent and strategic, and possesses a wide range of abilities, including the ability to fly, launch energy attacks, cell regeneration, and the ability to transform his enemies into candy and eat them. This character plays an important role in the Buu saga, where he becomes the main antagonist and challenge for the Z warriors, including Goku, Vegeta and their allies. The fight against Super Buu is one of the most intense and epic battles in the entire “Dragon Ball” series.

Remember that you can now consult Dragon Ball Z with the saga of boo in Crunchyroll.

Editor's note: It is a quite striking version of Super Buu, which could be considered one of the few phases of Buu with consciousness. Well, let's remember that the negative part of the character did not speak and neither did Kid Buu, they only limited themselves to fighting and finishing off those who crossed their path.