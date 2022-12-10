The Picture Perfect Linda Hakeboom and Ruud de Wild move viewers with photos of scars after a cancer diagnosis

The Perfect Picture contestant Linda Hakeboom made an impression yesterday with the photos she had to shoot for an assignment that was all about freedom. The documentary maker was assisted by Ruud de Wild. That was not without reason: the two were both diagnosed with cancer and recovered. “The scars are still there,” Linda said in front of 1,081,000 viewers.