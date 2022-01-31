The match between Chile and Argentina in the Municipal Stadium Foxes of the Desert, of Calama, corresponding to the previous date of the South American Qualifier, left news for the Colombia selection. Four of the most relevant players of the local team join the already known absence of the star Leo Messi.

(You may be interested in: Reinaldo Rueda: ‘Words are worthless, what we do on the pitch is worth it’)

For the duel this Tuesday, February 1, the current champion of America will not be able to count on Nicolas Otamendi, Rodrigo de Paul, Nicolas Tagliafico and Leandro Paredes, figures of the starting team.

(Also read: Analysis: Argentina vs. Colombia, game of maximum attention)

Both the central defender, the midfielders and the left back were reprimanded in these games played in Chilean territory and will have to comply with a sanction date for accumulating yellow cards.

Otamendi could be replaced by Lucas Martínez Quarta, by Tagliafico would be Marcos Acuña, while with De Paul and Paredes it will be necessary to improvise since Giovani Lo Celso is the only natural replacement in the first line of midfielders, according to the evaluations of the Argentine team Lionel Scalloni, which will practically have a new or alternate team.

(Don’t stop reading: Meluk tells you… (Colombia and James: to put your feet on the ground)

In turn, it will be a good opportunity for Colombia to face a rival that will present great casualties.

Despite qualifying for the match against the Colombian National Team, Argentina will seek to maintain its streak of 28 games without defeat. Its last loss was against the Brazil’s selection in the Copa America 2019.

We also invite you to read: Jorge Luis Pinto, head-on: should the National Team change venue?)

ELTIEMPO.COM