Games | Sony buys developer of Halo and Destiny games for $ 3.6 billion

This is the third major acquisition in the gaming industry in a month.

Japanese Sony will buy US game developer Bungie for $ 3.6 billion (about $ 3.2 billion).

Sony, the maker of Playstation game consoles, announces the acquisition in a joint release with Bungie.

Bungie is known for its popular Halo and Destiny shooting game series. The company is currently developing Destiny 2.

Following the acquisition, Bungie will continue to operate as an independent company, the release said. The company employs more than 900 people.

Take Two Interactive announced in early January that it would buy Zynga for $ 12.7 billion.

Software giant Microsoft, meanwhile, said two weeks ago it wanted to buy Activision Blizzard for $ 69 billion.

Sony is under pressure to make acquisitions as Xbox console maker is taking over the popular Call of Duty series with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Bungie has a special position among Xbox gamers because the hit game Halo made a significant impact on the sales success of the Xbox device during its launch times.

The Halo game series was so important to the Xbox that Bungie was owned by Microsoft from 2000-2007. The company exited Microsoft to develop Destiny.