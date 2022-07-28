Alberto Fernández has fired the silver bullet that he kept in the chamber. In the midst of an economic crisis that had become unmanageable, Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies and helmsman of one of the three legs of the Front of All, the ruling Peronist coalition, was appointed this Thursday as Economy Minister. Massa will head a ministry that will add the portfolios of Production and Agriculture. The new structure will give Massa full control of the economy, just as he had demanded to join the Cabinet. The deputy is a lawyer, but Fernández has relied on his recognized management capacity and his high political profile to lead a debacle that even threatens Peronism’s ability to govern.

“President Alberto Fernández decided to reorganize the economic areas of his cabinet for better operation, coordination and management. In this sense, the Ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries will be unified, also including relations with international, bilateral and multilateral credit organizations,” the Casa Rosada reported in an official statement on Thursday afternoon. . “The new ministry will be in charge of Sergio Massa, current president of the Chamber of Deputies, as soon as his removal from his bench is resolved,” the statement added. On Monday there will be a special session in Congress to resolve Massa’s departure.

Massa, 50, is a centrist Peronist with good ties to Wall Street and a reputation as a good administrator. His name sounded like a replacement for Minister Martín Guzmán that frenetic weekend of July 2, but his demands and the rejection of Cristina Kirchner, who sees in him a rival to fear, left him without the position. The severity of the crisis finally gave him a second chance. Massa is a politician with clear presidential aspirations and will risk his life in office. If he survives, he will have a chance as a Peronist candidate in 2023. If he fails, it will also be a defeat for the entire government.

In 2008, Massa replaced Alberto Fernández as Cristina Kirchner’s chief of staff. A year later he left as badly as his predecessor: fed up with the president’s mistreatment and ready to fight her in the Peronist internal affairs. He founded the Renovating Front and in 2015 he obtained 21% of the votes in the presidential elections. During his campaign he said that he was going to “put Cristina in jail.” Political detachment did not prevent him from agreeing again with his former boss. In 2019 he declined his candidacy for the presidency, joined the Frente de Todos, supported Fernández and became a deputy. He was left in charge of the lower house and remained expectant while the president and his vice bled to death in internecine fights. Massa waited patiently for his turn, aware that it was the last chance for a government determined to self-destruct. The markets received with a rise in Argentine bonds the news that he could join the Fernández Cabinet.

His arrival at the Casa Rosada is bad news for Kirchner. But the vice president also understands that without a profound change of names, the government was hopelessly falling into the void. The economic crisis worsened and the arrival of Batakis did not serve to contain the drop in the peso and the rise in inflation. Massa is also an epilogue for Fernández, who is increasingly alone. The president not only lost this Thursday the Minister of Economy that he had chosen. Just after noon on Thursday, the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Béliz, presented his resignation. The position may sound unattractive, but Béliz was one of the men closest to the president and one of the few who resisted in his position since the beginning of the administration, in December 2019.

Without Béliz, Fernández’s environment of trust has been reduced to just three people: the chancellor and former chief of ministers, Santiago Cafiero; the Secretary of the Presidency, Gustavo Vitobello; and the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra. They are all leaders without electoral aspirations, unlike the rest of those who lead the different groups of the Frente de Todos, such as Massa himself and, of course, Kirchner.

A messy exit

It should come as no surprise, then, that Batakis’ departure was as messy as it could be. The minister read Massa’s name on the front pages of the Argentine press on Wednesday night, while she was waiting in Washington for the plane that was to bring her back to Buenos Aires. She had been in the US capital for two days, where she met with the leadership of the IMF and the FED, presidents of multilateral banks and leaders of investment groups and risk rating agencies. Batakis promised all of them that the government would comply with the adjustment agreed with the IMF in January and, what was most worrying in the US, that his plan had the agreement of the entire government coalition, including the sector that represents the vice president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Kirchnerism’s criticism of the agreement with the IMF was precisely what ejected Guzmán from his post at the beginning of July. Batakis was the consensus name that President Fernández and his vice president found. The minister promised an even more severe fiscal adjustment than the one proposed by her predecessor. Kirchner, that time, did not criticize the plan in public, but neither did he support Batakis as expected. It simply remained silent, while the peso collapsed, the debt bonds entered the default zone and the country risk -the debt differential that Argentina pays with respect to the US-, reached record figures.

Fernandez then sent his minister to Washington. Batakis spoke with IMF director Kristalina Gerogieva and David Lipton of the US Treasury. She had not returned when it was leaked to the Argentine press that Massa sounded like her replacement. Although the origin of the leak is pure speculation – the move had multiple beneficiaries, even on different sides – the political effect on Batakis was devastating. She was already a minister with one foot out the door, just over 20 days after taking office. The minister landed in Buenos Aires this Thursday morning and went directly to the Casa Rosada. She met there for almost two hours with Alberto Fernández and presented her resignation. The president promised him a place in the Cabinet.

