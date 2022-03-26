Already qualified for Qatar ’22, the albiceleste wins easy with the return to the goal of the Pulce after the seal of the purple attacker. A goal and an assist for the PSG winger within 20 ‘. The “Italians” Molina and Correa, on the field 63 ‘

Little more than a workout. The one between Argentina and Venezuela at the Bombonera in Buenos Aires is a one-way match that serves the hosts to celebrate the return of Messi (absent in the previous two matches) and to close the world qualifying round in a flourish in front of their audience. Despite some absences of weight, above all that of Lautaro Martinez who remained in Milan due to Covid, Seleccion has an easy life against a Venezuela that raises the white flag shortly after half an hour on a paw of the viola Nicolas Gonzalez before capitulating twice more in the second half. In addition to the Fiorentina striker, also the “Friulian” Molina and the Nerazzurro Correa, on the pitch for just over an hour before giving way to the homonymous colleague of Atletico Madrid. The Tucu takes a lot of effort, but lacks precision and coldness in the decisive moment. See also Astra Space rockets fail to put satellites into orbit

purple flicker – For the occasion, thanks to the absence of Toro, the albiceleste coach ranks Messi as a “false nueve” assisted by Correa on the left and Gonzalez on the right. The Nerazzurri is among the most active and always in the heart of the game, so much so that at the end of the first half he will be the player with the most conclusions towards the opponent’s goal, but to deny him the joy of the goal we think Farinez’s reflexes and a bailout by Makoun. Not bad for Seleccion, because the enormous amount of actions in the vinotinto half of the pitch is realized by the viola Gonzalez, able to punch through the middle in the 34th minute on a precise assist from De Paul. A flicker in a slide that leaves Farinez no way out and legitimizes an Albiceleste superiority witnessed at the end of the game by the beauty of 18 shots against Venezuela’s 3. Very little work for the Argentine defense, where Molina doesn’t miss half a game. See also Stove football: Jorge Meré, Marco Fabián, Kevin Castañeda and more rumors in Liga MX

Cherry – Once the result is unblocked, the albiceleste takes off in the second half by signing the double with an amazing Di Maria goal, who scored just 9 ‘after entering the field thanks to a soft lob from the edge of the area. The icing on the cake is instead Messi, who in the 81st minute wins his personal challenge against Farinez, signing the definitive 3-0 after 6 direct attempts at goal, thanks to an illuminating assist from Di Maria and a dirty right foot. face to face with the opposing goalkeeper. The final result does justice to the overwhelming Albiceleste power and satisfies the demanding palate of the Bombonera, which is witnessing the 30th consecutive useful result of Scaloni’s troop, now less than 3 from the record signed by the Seleccion of Basile between 1991 and 1993.

March 26, 2022 (change March 26, 2022 | 07:23)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Argentina #walks #Venezuela #signed #Gonzalez #Maria #Messi