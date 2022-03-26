Arms to Colombia, D’Alema: “I am transparent, but I made a mistake”

“I have not done anything illegal or not very transparent. They are indeed among those who have more interest in shedding light on all the obscure points of this story, such as illegal recording”. Massimo D’Alema says this to Corriere referring to the conversation with Edgar Fierro, a former paramilitary sentenced to 40 years and then pardoned, in the context of the arms affair in Colombia. “I have not checked the CV of my interlocutor. They told me he was a senator. There is no doubt that in this affair I have sinned by lack of caution. The Italian companies, on the other hand, have acted in an absolutely correct and prudent way “.

How did he end up in this story? “An entrepreneur from Salento I had known for years, Giancarlo Mazzotta, came to me. He tells me that he knows two advisers from the Foreign Ministry of Bogotà who could help promote Italian businesses in Colombia”. Military supplies? “Also. I do this job, consultancy and assistance to Italian companies for investments abroadwhich sometimes involves having relations with governments “.

You talk on the phone about 80 million in commission. Who would they go to? “I made a rough estimate of what it might be worth – in terms of consultancy, commercial promotion and legal assistance – a mass of investments like the one we were talking about. We are talking about a job that can last eight years, not the time of a signature. “What would he have gained from this story?”My company would have had advantages in the field of energy, infrastructure, in relation to the private companies I collaborate with. With public companies, as I said, I have no contracts. “With which private companies?” If you allow, I would leave them out. ”

