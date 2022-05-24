The Argentine justice closed this Monday a case against President Alberto Fernández accepting a donation as reparation for the potential damage caused by a first lady’s birthday dinner in 2020 in the midst of the covid-19 lockdown.

For this agreement, the president and his partner must transfer a total of three million pesos (about 24,400 dollars at the exchange rate of the day) to the prestigious Malbrán Institute for bacteriological research and the center for the production of vaccines and serums.

In August of last year, the publication of a photo taken on July 14, 2020 during Yañez’s birthday dinner that he shared with a dozen guests at the official Olivos residence, unleashed a barrage of criticism among his own and opponents.

The celebration occurred when Argentines were complying with a strict quarantine that prohibited meetings and it even prevented holding ceremonies to say goodbye to the deceased, which many relatives still lament.

At that time, Fernández apologized for the celebration that he described as “an error” but an opposition foundation filed a legal complaint for which he, the first lady and the guests were charged.

Last week, prosecutor Fernando Domínguez had accepted the president’s proposal to pay 1.6 million pesos on his part and another 1.4 million on behalf of Fabiola Yañez, his partner and mother of his baby.

“There is no controversy whatsoever between the parties regarding the legal qualification of the fact, the operation of the institute invoked, the extent of the damage and the proportionality of the offer,” the judge wrote when approving the agreement that allows the case to be closed.

The Prosecutor’s Office estimated that the amount “would cover the price of a respirator” to be used in intensive care for patients with covid plus four days of hospitalization.

“Citizens have the right to propose economic compensation to extinguish the action, and I did it. I used a right that I have as a citizen, not a prerogative as president,” the president said last week when defending his proposal, criticized by the opposition. .

Fernández will take out a bank loan to pay, according to the press.



The president, a university and criminal law professor, appeared in court without a sponsoring attorney to offer monetary compensation.

According to analysts, the news of the celebration at the official residence had a strong and negative impact on public opinion shortly before the November 2021 mid-term elections, in which the government lost the majority in the Senate and several seats in the House of Representatives. Deputies.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP.

