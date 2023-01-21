A goal from central defender Gilberto Flores and another from striker Allan Wlk allowed Paraguay to beat Argentina 2-1 this Saturday and thus embitter the debut of the team led by Javier Mascherano on the second day of Group A of the South American Sub’20 Championship of Colombia.

La Albirroja, led by Aldo Bobadilla, took advantage of his rival’s mistakes and comfortably leads the area with four points after having drawn 1-1 with hosts Colombia at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in the city of Cali.

Argentina, surprised

The first half of the match was marked by inaccuracies and the lack of depth that both teams had, reaching the areas very little. On the side of the Albirroja it weighed little matias segovia and the ball almost did not reach Wlk, while in the Albiceleste the midfielder Nicolas Paz, from Real Madridand Nicolás Vallejo, from Independiente, were not clear either.

Argentina took the ball, but it was not deep. Paraguay, despite not doing much damage in attack, managed to open the scoring when full-back Flores stole the ball from Perrone in the opposite field and took a shot that ended up in the back of the goal

Argentina with the complicity of goalkeeper Federico Gomes Gerth.

Game action between Paraguay and Argentina.

The tie of the team mascheranoHowever, it arrived just three minutes later in a great collective play in which Santiago Castro overflowed and sent a pass from the left that Perrone finished off in the center of the box.

Paraguay, which defended well as it had already done against Colombia, was close to retaking the lead at 41 in a great play between Wlk and Segovia, who took a very strong shot that the goalkeeper Gómez deftly stopped.

In the complementary stage, Argentina began to attack better, but it was Paraguay that got the lead at 55 when Diego González hooked in the area and was brought down by the center-back Lautaro Di Lollo. The person in charge of converting the score was Wlk, who, just like he had done against Colombia, did not hesitate and sent the ball into the back of the penalty net.

Mascherano’s team reacted quickly and Nicolás Vallejo alerted Paraguay to what his team was going to do to tie with a shot that hit the post. La Albiceleste turned to attack and made La Albirroja uncomfortable, who found a good weapon to do damage in the counterattack.

At the close of the match, Facundo Buonanotte, an Argentine player recently signed by Brighton and who entered the second half for Paz, left in an ambulance after a blow. In the end, Paraguay withstood the Argentine onslaught and took the three points of a difficult game that left those led by Bobadilla as leaders.

In the third day of Group A, which will be played on Monday, Paraguay will play against Peru, while Argentina will play the South American classic against Brazil.

EFE

