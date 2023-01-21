The killer had a rifle and appeared to be shooting indiscriminately

There are ten victims of the shooting that took place in a club in Montereyin California.

The police said at a press conference.

Ten other people were injured. The killer is on the run. Still no information on the motive. The shooting occurred at West Garvey Ave around 10:22 pm last night (7:22 am in Italy), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department specified. Seung Won Choi, owner of a restaurant across the street from where the shooting occurred, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his restaurant and told him to lock the door because a man with a semi-automatic pistol in the area, who also had several rounds of ammunition with him.

Wong Wei, who lives nearby, also told the same newspaper that a friend of hers had gone to a disco and saw a gunman and three bodies: two women and a person she said was the club manager. The killer, she added, had a rifle and appeared to be shooting indiscriminately.

