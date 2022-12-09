In a match full of nervousness, clashes and disputes, Argentina defeated the Netherlands. The albiceleste prevailed in the penalty shootout after the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Those directed by Lionel Scaloni will play the pass to the final against Croatia.

Orange and albiceleste. Two colors often faced in the World Cup and a historic rivalry. Five previous duels put Argentina and the Netherlands as old acquaintances. This time, after a tense match full of disputes, those led by Scaloni qualified in the penalty shootout.

In the first half, an ingenious play by the Argentine ’10’ managed to unleash the knotted confrontation. Messi faced the center of the field and launched a great filtered pass that ended up at Molina’s feet. The winger subtly touched the ball to one side of the goal.

Argentina was ahead on the scoreboard after 35 minutes of the first half. A bit that did not wake up the ‘Mechanical Orange’ that was seen with few ideas.

The attendees at the Lusail stadium watched a strategic match and in which the two teams wanted to fully comply with their game plans, neither dared to risk it.

An error by the Dutch led to the second goal for Argentina. Acuña overflowed by the band and faced towards the center of the area. Defender Denzel Dumfries brought down the Argentine full-back.

The person in charge of collecting it was the Argentine captain. The ’10’ took little momentum and waited for the goalkeeper to give indications of which side he was going to bet on. Messi sent a chopped shot to the left side of the Dutch goal.

The emotions that the game had lacked were concentrated in the last minutes of the game. The Netherlands discounted after a corner kick. Weghorst jumped into the air and launched a hard header that Martinez could not tackle.

The tension was mounting. The Dutch sought to center the area again and again. And Argentina defended strongly.

A tackle from Paredes, who later kicked the ball to the European bench, led to Dutch fury facing players from both countries.

The Spanish referee determined that 10 minutes should be added, opening a nervous end to the game that seemed to be getting out of Argentine hands. The albiceleste confusion began to be taken advantage of by the oranges.

An advance that took effect in the last minute of regulation time. Pezzela brought down Weghorst on the edge of the area, creating a clear goal option for ‘A Clockwork Orange’.

With a huge move prepared, the Netherlands scored the discount in the last breath of the game. A pass between the Argentine barrier and several Dutch men enabled Weghorst perfectly, who managed to finish quickly leaving Martínez without reaction.

Argentina showed its hierarchy and drive in extra time. The albicelestes had multiple clear chances approaching the Dutch goal. But they could not specify.

The Argentine rematch had to wait until the charge for the penalty point. The albiceleste goalkeeper, who had not played a leading role during the 90 minutes and extra time, saved two of the Dutch shots. Argentina scored four of their five charges and qualified for the semifinal. Now, they will have to face Croatia.

