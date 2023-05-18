in the last hourswas arrested in La Plata, thanks to the help of a man who, seeing him run away, gave him a strong “flying” kick that knocked him to the ground, a dangerous criminal who had been on the run for nine months. In August of last year, the thief had stabbed a newsstand and shot his 14-year-old son during the robbery of the premises.

When the thief was escaping at full speed, a man first tried to stop him with one of his legs, but the criminal managed to dodge the maneuver. However, he couldn’t do it a second time and finally another neighbor managed to intercept him with a karate-style kick.

The offender, identified as Gabriel De Souza, was not one more: he was wanted since August 14 of last year when, together with an accomplice, he stabbed a 42-year-old merchant in a kiosk located at 16 and 80 and shot his 14-year-old son during a robbery in which they took 50,000 pesos, a cell phone and jewelry. After the brutal attack, they fled on a motorcycle, as LA NACION learned.

On November 11 of that same year, and after an arduous investigation by the La Plata DDI that included surveying the cameras, the investigators were able to identify the assailants and arrested one of them. About the other criminal, whom they could not find at the time, it was learned that he traded drugs in the area of ​​3 and 80, for which reason an undercover operation was started to catch him.

The day before yesterday, when the officers called a stop to the suspect, the man abandoned the motorcycle on which he was mobilizing and fled on foot, at full speed. When he doubled at 1 and 80, he couldn’t prevent a neighbor from the area from ending his escape with a kick that left him face down.

Finally, the policemen were able to stop him. Among his clothes, an unnumbered 22-caliber revolver, 16 ammunition, the Honda Wave motorcycle he was riding, four grams of cocaine and $3,940 in cash were seized.

The thief was placed at the disposal of UFI No. 7 and No. 11 of the Judicial Department of La Plata for the crime of doubly aggravated robbery, attempted homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, violation of Law 23,737 (on possession of and drug trafficking), resistance to authority and violation of article 289 of the CCP.

