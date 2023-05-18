The franchise of dragonball throughout its history it has established certain details, this with the characters that the little Goku He was known throughout the adventure for collecting the dragon balls. And precisely with the latter, fans have detected certain inconsistencies, since in one of its episodes, Sheng Longspeaks from the possible ego.

In one of the first chapters of the manga, number 111 to be more exact, we find ourselves in the last part of the saga of Tao Pai Pai, where Goku defeat this rival and manage to gather the dragon balls. Resulting in the petition of a child known as oopswho asks the omnipotent being to revive his father defeated by the aforementioned mercenary.

In his dialogue it is established that “there is no wish that he cannot fulfill”, something that sounds convenient for those who want to use these artifacts in their favor, either for good or for evil. However, that phrase of the dragon is something that is contradicted later in the work, since later rules enter that do not make sense with what is shown in the narrative.

First, it is established that a person cannot be revived more than once, also that they cannot transport someone if they do not want to, they were even unable to turn androids into humans 17 and 18. This gives us to understand that the author perhaps inserted a phrase that perhaps did not go in that dialogue, because apparently Sheng Long He is not an all-powerful being.

Sure, then it came dende to change things, because otherwise, characters like Krillin they would not have been able to revive for a new occasion, after boo destroy the earth with many living beings. Well, the ability to even make quite long trips was added. In conclusion, it can be said that there is a slight plot hole.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: The truth is detecting errors in this type of work is very far-fetched, not even the author remembers certain things that he put on it. So, the best thing would be to have a good time with his story.