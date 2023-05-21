In 90min we present the calendar with the next Barça matches to close the season. There are three games in the league championship and a friendly in Japan to close a remarkable campaign.
The culés will rotate in many positions in these last games, and it is expected that many substitute players enjoy minutes.
This would be an opportune time to rotate offensive positions and look to set records for the number of goals conceded in the season.
Barcelona comes to this game with the League fully assured. As previously mentioned, these games would serve to give an opportunity to those who have played fewer minutes with the intention of making them reintegrate into an important dynamic.
It will be the last game of the season, and the culés will want to finish in style. A good opportunity for less common players to shine in a match in which, except for surprise, no team will play anything.
Barça will say goodbye to the season in a friendly against Andrés Iniesta’s team. The culés have not yet published the squad list, but the club’s big stars are expected to travel to Japan to play the last game of the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Valladolid
|
May 24
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 4:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
May 28
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 2:00 p.m. and Mexico 12:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
June 4
|
Spain 7:00 p.m., Argentina 2:00 p.m. and Mexico 12:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Vissel Kobe
|
June 6th
|
to be confirmed
|
friendly
