Team coached by Tite was eliminated by Croatians; Argentina’s national team beat the Dutch on penalties

Defeated by Croatia on penalties by 4-2, the Brazilian team said goodbye to the World Cup in Qatar and also to sports betting sites. Quoted as the main candidate to keep the title since November 21, the team led by coach Tite was overtaken by the Argentine national team.

Qualified for the semifinals of the competition, the team led by star Lionel Messi is now the new favorite for the title. Next, the French and British appear, who face each other on Saturday for one of the places in the next phase.

For the betting market, the match will be decisive because it could dethrone the Argentine national team depending on the result. The game will be at 16h, Brasilia time.

Earlier, at 12:00, the Portuguese team will play against the Moroccans, the 1st Arab team to reach the quarterfinals, the other place in the semifinals. The result should indicate a possible 4th place in the ranking of sports bettors.

BETS

Now, the payout for each real bet on the Argentine national team is multiplied by 2.8, on average. Already the probability of the French victory yields 4 times the money invested.

In the sports betting market online, the logic is as follows: the more favorite the selection is –according to the companies’ algorithm–, the smaller the prize for the bettor. With that, the probability that the event happens (the calls odds) fluctuates over the course of matches. The smaller the oddthe greater the chance of the result coming true.

O Power360 daily compiles the most quoted selections to win the World Cup in 5 betting sites: SportingBet🇧🇷 betanus🇧🇷 Bet365🇧🇷 Betfair and betway🇧🇷

HISTORIC

The Brazilian men’s soccer team collects 5 World Cup titles. Currently, it is the only five-time champion country in the tournament.

1st championship (1958) – Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrincha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final;

Bichampionship (1962) – In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3 x 1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo;

Third championship (1970) – Music became known “Forward, Brazil” , an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time; the selection was champion with a 4-1 victory against Italy;

Fourth championship (1994) – after 24 years without a victory, the Brazilian team won the 4th world title again against Italy, this time on penalties;

Five-time championship (2002) – in the final against Germany, the Brazilian team won the match 2-0 with 2 goals from Ronaldo “Fenômeno”.

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hope to have record of revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The selections qualify through previous elimination disputes. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.