A goal of Nicolas Otamendi At minute 63 he gave the victory to Argentina over a Brazil that does not raise its head and lost its first home game in the history of the World Cup qualifiers.

Those led by Fernando Diniz are not going through a good moment and have adjusted three consecutive defeats, something that has never happened before in this competition.

Bad moment

While the Brazilians are still on a bad streak, in Argentina the opposite is true, despite having lost 0-2 with Uruguay the previous day, but with the victory in Rio de Janeiro they lead the standings with 15 points.

When the Brazilians reached the opposing goal, in one of their best moments and in search of a goal, Otamendí connected the ball with a header to overcome the resistance of the home goal.

Brazil-Argentina in the qualifiers of the World Cup 2026 It started almost half an hour late due to a general fight in the stadium’s stands. Maracana from Rio de Janeiro before the start of the South American classic.

The Argentine team went to the locker room and returned to the field after being absent for 17 minutes after the fight broke out and was repressed by the police.

The incidents began when the loudspeakers of the Rio de Janeiro stadium played the Argentine anthem and a fight broke out between some Brazilian and visiting fans that lasted for several minutes.

As the police were unable to contain the spirits, the Argentine players, who were already positioning themselves for the start of the match, went in a group to the south stand of the Maracaná to ask the fans for calm.

Members of the Argentine delegation also intervened after some fans appeared bleeding, apparently due to police repression.

As the police occupied part of the chairs intended for the Argentines and did not allow the return of those who were sitting in them, the Albiceleste players went to the locker room and said they would wait a few minutes. Then tempers calmed down and the game began.

