A penalty goal from the striker Rafael Santos Borré This Tuesday, Colombia gave Colombia a 0-1 victory over Paraguay in Asunción, extending its undefeated record in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and consolidating it in third place with 12 points out of a possible 18. Paraguay last beat Colombia in Asunción 26 years and 7 months ago, on April 2, 1977.

The Werder Bremen forward took a penalty in the 10th minute, awarded by Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela for a handball in the area by Paraguayan Mathías Villasanti. With this result, Colombia adds 12 points and remains third in the qualifying rounds.

Praise for James

One of the most outstanding players of the game was the midfielder James Rodriguezwho displayed all his talent in Asunción.

James could have scored with a great mid-range shot that hit the crossbar.

His performance sparked praise on social media, one of them from Diego Latorrethe former soccer player and current soccer commentator who noted:

“What a genius James Rodriguez. His head draws unexpected passes for the rival. A privileged left foot.”

