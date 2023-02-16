Avian Influenza, known as bird flu, is a virus that originates in the migratory birds and that can be transmitted to domestic: chickens, turkeys, hens and ducks, which are commonly consumed by humans.

The virus is considered to be of low pathogenicity, which has a low probability of generating disease in the host. However, birds that come to experience an illness due to bird flu have a high mortality rate, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Transmission from birds to humans can occur through indirect or direct contact with animals that are infected. How?: If your eyes, mouth or nostrils are exposed to surfaces and environments contaminated by feces from animals that have the virus.

According to PAHO, symptoms in people can present from “a mild upper respiratory tract infection -fever and cough- to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome -difficulty breathing-, shock and even death.

The first case identified in Argentina was confirmed by the National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa), which reported that the bird was found in the Pozuelos lagoon, located around the border with Boliviaas published by the Argentine Ministry of Health on its website.

Press conference before the confirmation of the first case of bird flu in Argentina. Photo: Ministry of Health of Argentina

He also reported that so far “no human transmission reported sustained from person to person caused by avian influenza A(H5N8), A(H5N2), or A(H5N1) viruses neither in the Region of the Americas, nor globally”.

The Secretary of Access to Health, Sandra Tirado, mentioned the hard work that has been carried out by entities such as the Secretary of Agriculture, Senasa, the Ministry of Security, and the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, with the objective of avoid a first case of infection to people.

As sanitary measures, contact has been generated with several provinces of Argentina, to keep a record of any alert of possible compatible and suspicious persons through an epidemiological bulletin.

This confirmation caused the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation, Juan José Bahillo, to announce the following at a press conference, quoted by the international media ‘Diario Las Américas’: “This forces us to declare a health emergency in our territory”.

The National Ministry of Health recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding unprotected contact with domestic or poultry birds, as well as wild birds. In case of living in cities, caution is requested with sparrows and pigeons.

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

