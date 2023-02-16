The non-stop battle going on in Bakhmut is like a hand-to-hand fight between Moscow and Kiev. The city in the east which, despite not having a very high strategic value, has been the scene of fierce fighting for its control for six months: the mercenaries of the Wagner group have claimed the grip of Krasna Hora, a nearby village, launching a further challenge to granite Ukrainian resistance in the area. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner group, said through his Telegram channel that the conquest will take place “by the end of March or early April”. For the Chechen leader of Putin’s mercenaries it could have happened earlier “if it hadn’t been for the spokes thrown in the works not only by the enemy but also by our own military bureaucracy”. Meanwhile, images filmed by a drone arrive which show that almost nothing is left of the city that once housed more than 73,000 inhabitants. A video that recalls what has already happened in other areas of Ukraine such as Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv



