Argentina defeated -0 to Chili in the match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, but for the match against the Colombians, next Tuesday in Barranquillahas two doubts.

“The team returned to practice at the premises of Ezeiza after achieving a clear 3-0 victory against La Roja and, according to the local press, Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolas Gonzalez They underwent medical tests, but have not yet been ruled out for the game against Colombia,” reported the EFE agency.

What is known

And he added: “After the match with Chile, Scaloni said that Tuesday’s match against Colombia, which they beat 1-0 in the final of the 2024 Copa América, will be “a very difficult match” and complained about having to play at 3:30 p.m. in Barranquilla, a time when he said “it will be very hot.”

EFE warns that “Thursday’s victory, with goals from Mac AllisterJulian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala, crowned a night full of emotions, both for Di María’s farewell and for the team’s celebrations for the recent victory in the Copa América in the United States.”

The Argentine Football Association (AFA)) reported that the players who started against Chile did regenerative and low-load exercises in the gym, while those who came off the bench or did not get minutes trained normally on one of the fields at the facility.

“The work began with three physical blocks of speed and coordination, with and without the ball. Later there was football in small spaces, defense-attack maneuvers and finishing work,” the AFA explained.