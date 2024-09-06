Ciudad Juarez.- In commemoration of the International Day of Older Persons and Suicide Prevention Day, the Undersecretariat of Human Development and the Common Good (SDHyBC) and the Network of Organizations dedicated to the care and prevention of Mental, Neurological and Substance Abuse Disorders (ROTMENAS) held the “Third Meeting of Older Persons.” The Undersecretary of Human Development and the Common Good, Sergio Acosta Liceaga, highlighted the importance of mental health in this age group. During the meeting, various entities participated, including the National Human Rights Commission, the Comprehensive Youth Center, the Family Center for Integration and Growth, and the Health Jurisdiction of the Department of Gerontology. Activities included therapeutic gymnastics, a talk and a suicide prevention workshop, as well as a folk dance performance. Acosta Liceaga stressed that the main objective of the event is to prevent and raise awareness about the factors that can influence the mental health of older adults, such as depression, abandonment, sadness or grief. Benita García, from the Council of Older Adults of Colonia Morelos, expressed her gratitude to the State Government for the benefits received and the continuous support. She pointed out that older adults have received positive attention from psychologists and that all participants have been satisfied with the event. Silvia Esparza, a sewing teacher at Casa del Abuelo, also expressed her gratitude, highlighting the importance of these meetings and the support provided by the State.