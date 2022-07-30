Argentina fights, comes back and qualifies for the Women’s World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Paraguay vs. Argentina.
They defeated Paraguay in Armenia, in the match for third place in the Copa América.
July 29, 2022, 08:54 PM
The Argentine national team beat Paraguay 3-1 this Friday in Armeniain the match for third place in the women’s Copa América.
The gaucho team started losing, came back and got the victory and the quota for the World Cup, which was the big button at stake.
