Saturday, July 30, 2022
Argentina fights, comes back and qualifies for the Women’s World Cup

July 30, 2022
Argentina

Paraguay vs. Argentina.

Paraguay vs. Argentina.

They defeated Paraguay in Armenia, in the match for third place in the Copa América.

The Argentine national team beat Paraguay 3-1 this Friday in Armeniain the match for third place in the women’s Copa América.

The gaucho team started losing, came back and got the victory and the quota for the World Cup, which was the big button at stake.

