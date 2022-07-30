Izvestia: scientists explained how to reduce the risk of harm to health when using plastic

Scientists spoke about the rules for the operation of plastic dishes to minimize the risks of harm to health. About it write “News”.

When using plastic containers, it is necessary to take precautions and follow the prescribed technical regulations, the experts explained. The regulatory document specifies the requirements and conditions for the manufacture of disposable tableware and bottles. In addition, it determines the maximum allowable temperature during the operation of plastic products.

When dealing with plastic containers, it is very important to pay attention to the special markings on the dishes, in particular, to the corresponding badge for food plastic – a fork and a glass, a single sign of the customs treatment “EAC” and a Mobius loop with a number indicating the type of plastic. Their presence indicates the safety of use.

It is equally important, according to experts, not to reuse disposable tableware, especially if there are signs of deformation, for example, when plastic bottles lose transparency. Keep plastic bottles away from direct sunlight, and it is also not recommended to fill them with hot liquid. With food containers, you need to be careful not to leave scratches on them from cutlery.

Violation of the integrity of plastic packaging, non-compliance with the rules of operation and violation of the storage regime can provoke the process of migration of harmful substances into the human body along with food. The ingress of plastic microparticles can lead to inflammation, scientists say. The accumulation of these particles can be found in the liver, kidneys, nervous tissue and even the placenta.

In April of this year, it became known that scientists at the University of Hull had for the first time detected microplastic particles in the lungs of people. In total, they found 12 types of plastic, including those used to make packaging, bottles and clothing.