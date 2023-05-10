A kindergarten Saint Anthony of padua received 17 complaints against two teachers, who would have acted with a man, for having sexually abused several children in a secluded room within the premises of the establishment, where according to the accusations the they disguised themselves and committed the crimes. After breaking the news, the parents demand help from the state authorities so that justice can be done.

The complaints against the teachers of Jardín 907, from the town of San Antonio de Padua (Buenaerense party of Merlo), originated from the story of a minor last Thursday.

The four-year-old girl told her parents that at school there were “a bad toad” in “a secret room” where they were taken by two of the teachers, one of them from physical education.

After that episode, the adults began to investigate and, when expressing what they heard in the parents’ chat, they discovered that there were similar stories among the rest of the classmates, reported yesterday the portal I lived the West.

In addition to the toad costumes, the common denominator according to the story of the minors was that the adults told them that what was happening there was a secret, which caused the victims to be afraid to tell it. The statements also agreed that those involved would be two teachers and a man who, according to early versions, does not work in the garden.

With the information collected, the parents entered the establishment on Monday despite the refusal of the authorities, who assured that there were no secret rooms and that no one dressed up. When looking for the place, they found in the park a room and there, size costumes for both adults and children.

The children spoke of ‘a bad toad’ when recounting the abuse.

“When the parents saw that school employees started taking boxes out of the room, they got angry and that’s when the police started to crack down,” said Katherine, the mother of one of the children. C5N.

The adults began to demand answers, some threw stones at the establishmentuntil the police controlled the situation and withdrew from the place, witnesses reported this morning to CO+.

In this framework, yesterday Tuesday, the parents They held a demonstration in front of the kindergarten, during which they pointed out that the authorities should know what was happening. In total, 17 complaints of sexual abuse were filed against the two teachers.

“All the boys agreed that the bad toad annoys the children and Mrs. Nati takes photos of them”, said Katherine.

“Some abuses are proven. The last complaint was made today in the School Council by a mother of a girl who attended last year with that teacher, but who is now in another school. When he heard about the bad toad, he came right away because the girl told him about it too. It would already be 25 complaintsKatherine explained.

“My baby told me with great fear. He told me that it was several times. They touched me and I don’t know what to do. I want them to pay for what they did to him and the rest of the little ones.”declared a mother through tears yesterday to the TN channel.

“Everything arises thanks to the courageous story of a four-year-old girl. She saved the rest of her companions”said another woman.

In response to the complaints, the authorities of the establishment declared that they did not know what was happening and that they separated the two teachers. The case was settled in the Functional Unit of Instruction and Trial (UFIJ) number 7 of the Morón Judicial Department, in charge of prosecutor Matías Javier Rapazzo.

