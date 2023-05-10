Sanna Marin, the 37-year-old prime minister of Finland, has announced that she is divorcing Markus Raikkonen, the man she has been with for 19 years and married for three years. The much-discussed Finnish woman – she likes parties, did a drug test almost en plein public last year and was the youngest prime minister in the world three years ago – indicated a month ago that she was taking a step back and as a parliamentarian hoped for ‘a quieter life’.

