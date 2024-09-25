Starting from October 30, 2023the entrance into Area C of Milan it went from the current 5 euros to 7.5 euros (for residents, starting from the 51st entry the ticket was 3 euros). Furthermore, the Municipality has also established new parking restrictions throughout the municipal area and also for traffic in the historic centre, the so-called Fashion Quadrilateral.

Area C Milan fares

The rates for accessing Area C in Milan from 31 October 2023 are equal to 7.5 euros. Residents, on the other hand, benefit from 50 free entries and from the 51st they pay a ticket of 3 euros.

Area C Map of Milan

THE’Area C is delimited by 43 gates with cameras (in correspondence with the Circle of Bastions) of which 7 are for the exclusive use of public transport and is active from Monday to Friday, from 7:30 to 19:30. We are considering extending it to Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

A proposal has also been made restriction of vehicular traffic in the area of Fashion Quadrilateral and in the adjacent streets.

The list of the Area C gates in Milan

The guidelines state that the residents and domiciled can access their garages or internal parking spaces owned by them and, if possible, park in the dedicated spaces. Customers of paid parking will still have access to them.

Area C Milan, who can enter

In Area C, children enter for free electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles with CO2 emissions below 100 g/kmbuses and hybrid-powered goods vehicles. Below are all the categories of vehicles that can access Area C in Milan for free:

Electric vehicles.

Hybrid vehicles with CO2 emissions less than or equal to 100 g/km (field V.7 of the registration document).

Buses and freight vehicles (categories M2, M3, N1, N2, N3) with hybrid power until 30 September 2023.

Motorcycles and mopeds that do not fall into the categories subject to environmental bans.

Velocipedes.

Vehicles with disabled permit with the holder on board.

Vehicles for specific transport equipped for the transport of physically disabled persons, as defined by art. 203, letter H, paragraph 1 of Presidential Decree 16.11.1992, n. 495.

Ambulances.

Vehicles of the Armed Forces, Police Forces, Local Police, First Aid or Social-Health Transport Associations, Hospitals, Local Health Authorities, Fire Brigades, Civil Protection Organisations.

Vehicles of entities recognized by the Municipal Administration of Milan or by other institutions responsible for the social and health care sector with a place of service within the Municipality of Milan.

Vehicles of social workers recognized by the Municipal Administration of Milan who work for the protection of animals in the territory of the City of Milan, indicated by the competent Area of ​​the Municipality of Milan.

Vehicles for the transportation of persons suffering from serious pathologies and rare diseases requiring life-saving therapies, certified by the healthcare facility providing the service within the Cerchia dei Bastioni ZTL. The exemption also applies to residents within the Cerchia dei Bastioni ZTL who receive treatment in healthcare facilities outside the ZTL.

Vehicles for the transport of people headed to emergency facilities that certify that the service has been provided. The exemption also applies to residents within the Cerchia dei Bastioni ZTL who receive treatment in health facilities outside the ZTL.

Vehicles owned or used exclusively by social workers affiliated with hospitals and local health authorities located within the Municipality of Milan.

Hybrid cars with emissions below 100 g/km can access Area C in Milan for free

The new resolution provides for not extending, starting from next September 30th, the exemption from entry into area C for electric vehicles with a length exceeding 7.5 metres.

Area C of Milan, who cannot access

Older vehicles cannot access Area C. From October 1, 2024 the ban also extends to cars Euro 3 petrolin addition to the Euro 0, 1 and 2 already banned. residents in the ZTL Owners of Euro 3 petrol cars are entitled to a derogation until 1 October 2025 for Euro 3 petrol cars.

Below is the complete list of vehicles that cannot enter Area C, even if you purchase a ticket:

Euro 0, 1, 2 petrol

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 diesel without FAP

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 diesel with after-market FAP with particulate mass class lower than Euro 4

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 diesel with after-market FAP installed after 12/31/2018 and with particulate mass class equal to at least Euro 4

Euro 3, 4 diesel with FAP as standard and with field V.5 of the vehicle registration document > 0.0045 g/km or without value in the field V.5 of the vehicle registration document

Euro 3, 4 diesel with FAP as standard and with V.5 field on vehicle registration document <= 0.0045 g/km

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 diesel with after-market FAP installed by 31.12.2018 and with an adaptation class (reported on the registration document) for the mass of particulate matter equal to at least Euro 4

Euro 5 diesel

Dual fuel diesel-LPG and diesel-methane Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4.

Diesel cars up to Euro 5 cannot access Area C of Milan

Area C Milan Prohibition Calendar

The bans on entering the Area C of Milan from 2024 are also extended to other vehicles. Here is the calendar established by the Municipality:

From 1st October 2024

From 1st October 2027

From 1st October 2028

From 1st October 2029

Euro 6 diesel D_TEMP

Euro 6 diesel D

From 1st October 2030

Light and heavy vehicles for specific transport and special use:

diesel Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 with FAP as standard or added are derogated until September 30, 2029;

are derogated until diesel Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 which certify the impossibility of installing a FAP they can request a derogation up to September 30, 2029 by submitting Form 11 (Area C: forms) to the address mta. ufficioAreaC@comune milano.it. If subject to the traffic restrictions in force in the Lombardy Region, they are exempted only if they also comply with the regional exemptions.

From 1st October 2029

The above-mentioned vehicles, light and heavy, for specific transport and special use, will be subject to the access and circulation ban. special transport vehicles/specific use classy Euro 6-VI will instead be derogated at least until 17th year from the date of first registration.

Area C Milan derogation for historic vehicles

Vehicles of historical interest can enter Area C if they have a Certificate of Historical Significance (CRS) and registered the license plate on the online service MyAreaC. Access methods vary based on the age of the vehicles.

For historic vehicles between twenty and forty years old:

They can access and circulate in Area C for a maximum of 25 days per year.

Derogation access is associated with the vehicle, not the owner.

Access is permitted from 1 October to 30 September.

Once the days granted have expired, the vehicle can no longer access and circulate until the following 30th September.

Unused days cannot be carried over to the following year.

For historic vehicles that are at least forty years old:

They can circulate freely in Area C without any limitations.

Where to buy the Area C ticket

To activate the ticket for access to Area C, there are several options available:

Purchase at Banca Intesa Sanpaolo branches, parking meters, through the call center, through Lottomatica, through SISAL and with SMS. Activation after purchasing paper coupons purchased at tobacconists, newsagents and ATM Points, following the instructions on the back. Activation of coupons purchased online.

It is important to note that the ticket must be activated on the day you access Area C or at the latest by 12.00 am of the next day. The fines for unauthorized access to Area C of Milan vary from 80 to 335 euros.

Parking Area C in Milan

Starting from October 30, 2023 in the Circle of Bastionsparking is currently paid from 8.00 to 24.00. The resolution approved limits the possibility of parking from 8.00 to 19.00 every day of the weekallowing a maximum of two hours consecutive, in order to discourage prolonged parking of cars and encourage rotation of spaces. After 7 pm and until midnight, parking remains paid without time limits.

Area C entrance sign Milan

In other areas, where payment is currently due until 1pm, Payment hours are extended until 7pm and also applies on weekdays, including Saturdays. This change affects both the areas already regulated and those established in the area of Extrafiloviaria Circle.

