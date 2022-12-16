Sign up now for our Digtale Race clinic at KNAF Digital on January 12 in Houten and then you can prove it!

What do we do?

We have a fun, educational and competitive evening in store for you in collaboration with KNAF Digital and Goodyear. KNAF Digital has several game set-ups in Houten so that we can race against each other. The experts from KNAF Digital will ensure that the evening runs smoothly and that you may also learn something from it.

So this is the chance to show that you are ALSO faster online than Wouter, because we will of course be there ourselves. During this evening everyone will drive a few sessions themselves! There are 24 participants. Each participant may bring one guest, so 48 in total.

On January 12, 2 experts from KNAF Digital will be present. Daan van Zutphen (GT7 expert) and Calvin de Groot (title winner GT7 at KNAF Digital and commentator). This digital racing event is suitable for both novice and slightly more advanced digital drivers.

The most important things at a glance:

date: January 12, 2023

start: 6:00 pm

end: 22:00

location: KNAF Digital, Duwboot 85, Houten

costs: nothing/noppes/nada (unfortunately there is a limited number of participants)

Check-in is at 6:00 PM. Until 19:00 there is room to drive freely, so that you can practice a bit and get used to the setup. The actual competition will follow after the preface around 19:10. The participants also receive tips & tricks from Daan and Calvin before the official races start. The competition consists of three qualifying round races and a final race until 21:30. After that there is another half hour of free driving and chatting.

What game are we going to play?

We recently wrote about the various online racing games that are the most popular. We choose Gran Turismo 7 on this evening! We are not going to tell you which track we will be driving on yet, so that will remain a surprise!

So practice beforehand in this game!

What can you win?

In addition to the honor and the opportunity to learn some tips and tricks from the experts this evening, there is also something to be won. We are giving away a ticket for the final day of our selection for a seat during the first Junkyard race of 2023. Please note: having Driving License B is mandatory.

That means that you have a chance to become part of Team Autoblog during the next one Junkyard 6-hour race at Zandvoort. That race will take place on March 17, 2023. And of course we will be at the start again with our Peugeot 206 GTI.

From @Wouter we had to say that it is not appreciated when people drive faster than the editors 😉

How can you register yourself?

There are a limited number of places available for this evening at KNAF Digital. But don’t worry, there will be an opportunity later to get a final ticket for the final day at BMW Driving Experience at Zandvoort.

But for now, if you think you definitely have a chance to amaze us with your speed in GranTurismo 7, sign up before 12/25/2022 via the registration page!

After registration, we will send the selected participants a message before 31-12 so that you can let them know at home that you have something to do in the evening on January 12!

We are looking forward to it, so sign up!

KNAF Digital is the place where you can get your digital racing license and participate in online competitions.

