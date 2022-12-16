The 2023 season as a GT driver for Valentino Rossi will begin in the first months of the year in Dubai and Bathurst.

After his debut in the GT World Challenge Europe 2022 with the Audi of Team WRT, the ‘Doctor’ has chosen to stay with the Belgian team, which becomes a customer with official support from BMW M Motorsport.

The 43-year-old has already tested the M4 GT3 in recent months and now a new commitment awaits him … Continue reading

