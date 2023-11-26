Those who usually play lottery You should not forget to check your tickets carefully because, although it seems obvious, there are cases in which a millionaire prize is not collected because the person who owns the winning ticket simply does not show up. That’s about to happen in Florida, as announced by the lottery of the state.

Although it may seem hard to believe, the $44,000,000 winner is about to lose his luck because he didn’t show up to claim his prize after purchasing a ticket on the North Orange Blossom Trail. Those who have a ticket this lottery They should know the following information.

According to a report published by the florida lottery, The deadline to apply for the Florida Lotto draw prize, otherwise it will simply be lost.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Sunoco Express, a gas station located in Kissimmee, Florida. Winner must submit no later than Monday, December 11 at midnight Eastern Time.

The lottery is recommending to all players who have purchased a ticket Florida Lotto at the aforementioned retail store, to check their tickets for the June 14 drawing. The winning numbers to look for are: 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

Where to claim the Florida lottery prize?

It also clarifies that although any retail seller in the lottery can validate the winning ticket, since it is a millionaire prizethe lucky one must appear at the headquarters of the lottery in Tallahassee. If you require more information, it is best to contact the customer service department or visit the website.

It should be remembered that the tickets Florida Lotto They are priced at US$2 and six numbers must be chosen from 1 to 53. The jackpot prizes start at US$1,000,000 and accumulate until there is a winner. Drawings are held twice a week and each ticket includes a multiplier number that automatically increases cash prizes by two and up to 10 times. Additionally, players have the opportunity to increase their chances of winning by $1 plus by entering additional drawings.