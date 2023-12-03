Chances are you know someone with psychopathic traits. Psychopathy occurs in 1 percent of the population, approximately 170,000 Dutch people. Probably also in your area. What makes someone a psychopath and what happens in the brains of these people? “They react physically almost as if there was no dangerous situation.”
